UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Cops Suspended Over 'custodial' Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:19 PM

9 cops suspended over 'custodial' death

Nine police officers including station house officer (SHO) City Tandlainwala have been suspended over the charge of the death of a man in custody

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Nine police officers including station house officer (SHO) City Tandlainwala have been suspended over the charge of the death of a man in custody.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that a Mazhar Iqbal of Chak No 403-GB had allegedly developed illicit relations with a woman of Nazeer Town. He was caught by some relatives of the woman when he came to meet her at night. They severely tortured him, declaring him as a dacoit. Later, they called police and handed him over to the Tandlianwala police Elite force.

The man was in very serious condition when the police arrested him. Later he died in the police custody before provision of any medical treatment.

The relatives of Mazhar Iqbal alleged that the police tortured the man to death. The CPO suspended nine police officers including SHO City Tandlianwala Inspector Arshad Randhawa, Muharrar Khizar Hayat, night Muharrar Abrar and Elite force officials, added the spokesman.

Related Topics

Police Died Man Tandlianwala Women

Recent Stories

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

5 minutes ago

Germany expects to offer Covid jabs to all adults ..

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 58,542 ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, China maintained 'exemplary cooperation' ..

3 minutes ago

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

VC Islamia University for international linkages t ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.