9 cops suspended over 'custodial' death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Nine police officers including station house officer (SHO) City Tandlainwala have been suspended over the charge of the death of a man in custody.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that a Mazhar Iqbal of Chak No 403-GB had allegedly developed illicit relations with a woman of Nazeer Town. He was caught by some relatives of the woman when he came to meet her at night. They severely tortured him, declaring him as a dacoit. Later, they called police and handed him over to the Tandlianwala police Elite force.

The man was in very serious condition when the police arrested him. Later he died in the police custody before provision of any medical treatment.

The relatives of Mazhar Iqbal alleged that the police tortured the man to death. The CPO suspended nine police officers including SHO City Tandlianwala Inspector Arshad Randhawa, Muharrar Khizar Hayat, night Muharrar Abrar and Elite force officials, added the spokesman.