9 criminal gangs busted, recovered items handed over to owners

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Busting nine inter-district and inter-provincial gangs of criminals, Shujabad Sadar police have arrested dozens of offenders and handed over the recovered looted items along with Rs 15 million in cash to their owners at a ceremony on Wednesday.

SSP Investigations Multan Malik Rab Nawaz Tulla, ASP Shujabad Singhar Malik and SP Multan Sadar Rao Naeem Shahid told a news conference at Shujabad that a large number of weapons were recovered during the police operations.

Dozens of proclaimed offenders, hardened criminals involved in murder, dacoity, robbery, theft and cattle lifting cases have been nailed down, the police officers told newsmen.

The recovery of weapons included 23 Kalashnikovs, 87 pistols, 25 repeaters, two revolvers besides a number of bullets and cartridges.

The recovered goods included 32 motorcycles, gold ornaments, cattle-heads and cash.