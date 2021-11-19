9 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Friday arrested 9 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 9 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 drug pushers and recovered 438 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered3 pistols, one rifle and one gun bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway, police said.