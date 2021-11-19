UrduPoint.com

9 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 10:20 PM

9 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Friday arrested 9 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 9 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 drug pushers and recovered 438 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered3 pistols, one rifle and one gun bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Austria to impose partial lockdown, mandatory jabs ..

Austria to impose partial lockdown, mandatory jabs

1 minute ago
 Young people more optimistic about the world than ..

Young people more optimistic about the world than older generations - UNICEF

1 minute ago
 Nicaragua Withdraws From Organization of American ..

Nicaragua Withdraws From Organization of American States - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 Universities play crucial role in formulating nati ..

Universities play crucial role in formulating national policies: Governor

20 minutes ago
 EVM to close doors of rigging in next elections: F ..

EVM to close doors of rigging in next elections: Farrukh Habib

20 minutes ago
 Putin, Mirziyoyev Call for Action Against Use of I ..

Putin, Mirziyoyev Call for Action Against Use of ICT for Military-Political Purp ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.