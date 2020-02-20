9 criminals nabbed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The district police arrested nine criminals including two proclaimed offenders and seven drug pushers from various parts of the city.

According to police here on Thursday,the teams conducted raids at various areas and nabbed two proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons-- eight pistols, a gun, a revolver and a rifle from their possession.

During crackdown against drug pushers, police rounded up seven drug peddlers and seized over three kg charas and 124 liters wine from them. They included --Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Asghar, Arshad, Sanwal Ajmal, Ghulam Mustafa, Afzal, Asif Masih.

Separate cases were registered.