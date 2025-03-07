9 Criminals Netted By Rawalpindi Police
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in actions against criminals on Friday arrested nine accused including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the R A Bazaar Police held accused Moin Javed with 1.41 kilograms charas and the Kallar Syedan Police recovered 570 grams of the contraband item from accused Abdul Rauf.
Similarly, five accused were nabbed with 29 litres of liquor. The Ganjmandi Police arrested two accused Usama Irfan and Suleman with 8 litres and 5 liters of the commodity, while the Taxila Police recovered 5 litres of liquor from accused Hasnain.
Likewise, the Waris Khan Police also held two liquor suppliers Bilal and Suhail with 7 litres and 4 litres of the commodity.
Meanwhile, the Civil Lines Police netted two accused for possessing illegal arms and ammunition. The Irshad was held with a 9-mm pistol and Aziz with a 30-bore pistol.
Recent Stories
DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah
ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears
Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'
China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..
Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..
Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Int’l women’s Day’ to be marked on March 81 minute ago
-
Customs foils Rs. 5.4 Billion federal excise duty evasion attempt1 minute ago
-
Experts call for policy reforms and infrastructure development in renewable energy sector2 minutes ago
-
9 criminals netted by Rawalpindi Police2 minutes ago
-
Bani Police arrest 3-member robbers’ gang, recover 6 motorcycles2 minutes ago
-
CJ AJK calls on CJP12 minutes ago
-
People offer prayers of Ramazan’s first Friday in Quetta12 minutes ago
-
PO wanted in trust breach case arrested12 minutes ago
-
KMU Institute of Nursing Sciences organizes seminar on Nursing Ethics42 minutes ago
-
5 held for gambling on cards42 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on speeding: Two drivers booked for exceeding limits on Motorway M542 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees52 minutes ago