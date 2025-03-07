9 criminals netted by Rawalpindi Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in actions against criminals on Friday arrested nine accused including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the R A Bazaar Police held accused Moin Javed with 1.41 kilograms charas and the Kallar Syedan Police recovered 570 grams of the contraband item from accused Abdul Rauf.

Similarly, five accused were nabbed with 29 litres of liquor. The Ganjmandi Police arrested two accused Usama Irfan and Suleman with 8 litres and 5 liters of the commodity, while the Taxila Police recovered 5 litres of liquor from accused Hasnain.

Likewise, the Waris Khan Police also held two liquor suppliers Bilal and Suhail with 7 litres and 4 litres of the commodity.

Meanwhile, the Civil Lines Police netted two accused for possessing illegal arms and ammunition. The Irshad was held with a 9-mm pistol and Aziz with a 30-bore pistol.