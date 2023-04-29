UrduPoint.com

9 Dacoits Arrested, 5 Motorcycles, Cash, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

9 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, cash, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The police have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their nine active members from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station Asim Rasheed Minhais, on a tip-off, conducted raid near Qaim Sain graveyard and arrested four outlaws -- Arsalan, Liaquat, Zain, and an unidentified gangster, along with three motorcycles, illegal weapons, mobile-phones and cash.

Similarly, Sub Inspector (SI) Mian Waqas Ahmad of Sargodha Road police station also arrested three alleged members of a dacoit gang including Tahir, Adeel and Waqas from Makko Mor graveyard, and recovered two motorcycles, weapons and other items from them.

Spokesman said that SI Ziauddin of Sadar police station also caught two dacoits, Faisal and Suleman, from Jahangir Mor, Sammundri Road, along with cash, mobile-phones and other items.

All the accused were wanted to police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases, he added.

