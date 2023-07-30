9 dacoits arrested, 6 motorcycles, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The police have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their nine active members during the past 12 hours and recovered six motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Sadar police on conducted a raid in Chak No 228-RB and arrested four active members of a gang including Mehran Ali, Mohsan, etc. along with two stolen motorcycles, cash, mobile-phones and illegal weapons whereas their three accomplices were still at large.

Similarly, the Raza Abad police arrested three outlaws of a gang including Muhammad Ali, Khizar Hayat and Sharjeel from Baghwali Pulli and recovered one motorcycle, pistols, cash of Rs 50,000, mobile-phones and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Millat Town police nabbed two criminals of a gang including Ali Haidar and Sikandar and recovered five stolen motorcycles, Rs 250,000 in cash, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from them.

All the accused were wanted to the police in dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc.

The police sent the accused behind bars and further investigation was under progress, he added.