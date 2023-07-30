Open Menu

9 Dacoits Arrested, 6 Motorcycles, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 11:50 AM

9 dacoits arrested, 6 motorcycles, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The police have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their nine active members during the past 12 hours and recovered six motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Sadar police on conducted a raid in Chak No 228-RB and arrested four active members of a gang including Mehran Ali, Mohsan, etc. along with two stolen motorcycles, cash, mobile-phones and illegal weapons whereas their three accomplices were still at large.

Similarly, the Raza Abad police arrested three outlaws of a gang including Muhammad Ali, Khizar Hayat and Sharjeel from Baghwali Pulli and recovered one motorcycle, pistols, cash of Rs 50,000, mobile-phones and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Millat Town police nabbed two criminals of a gang including Ali Haidar and Sikandar and recovered five stolen motorcycles, Rs 250,000 in cash, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from them.

All the accused were wanted to the police in dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc.

The police sent the accused behind bars and further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Progress Muhammad Ali Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

11 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

13 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

13 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

16 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

16 hours ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

16 hours ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

16 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

16 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan