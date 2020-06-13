9 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

The police arrested nine alleged dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested nine alleged dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that the police, during patrolling, nabbed four robbers including Arshad, Abdur Rauf, Azhar and Arshad from Chak No 122-GB, while 5 dacoits including Ali Raza, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Sikandar, Adeel Iftikhar and Arsalan alias Kaka were nabbed from Chak No 483-GB.

The police also recovered weapons, mobile phones and other items from them.