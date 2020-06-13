UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 06:56 PM

9 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

The police arrested nine alleged dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested nine alleged dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that the police, during patrolling, nabbed four robbers including Arshad, Abdur Rauf, Azhar and Arshad from Chak No 122-GB, while 5 dacoits including Ali Raza, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Sikandar, Adeel Iftikhar and Arsalan alias Kaka were nabbed from Chak No 483-GB.

The police also recovered weapons, mobile phones and other items from them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Mobile Kaka From

Recent Stories

RTA completes 80 digital, 4th Industrial Revolutio ..

14 seconds ago

MoHAP conducts over 40,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

15 minutes ago

Midday break for outdoor workers to begin Monday

15 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Canadian counterpart discuss ..

45 minutes ago

Social media echo with Mahira Khan’s engagement ..

1 hour ago

15 gamblers , Rs 86,450 stake money seized

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.