9 Day Immunization Drive To Be Started From June 6

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 07:50 PM

9 Day immunization drive to be started from June 6

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :A Nine-day special immunization drive would be started in the entire district from June 6 (Monday).

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that teams would go door-to-door and administer the vaccinations included in the Extended Programme on Immunization (EPI) to children under two years of age.

Injections of Tetanus Toxoid (TT) would also be given to those who missed it during the last two to three years, she added.

She said that would be administered to pregnant women while children of 18 months to five years would also be vaccinated with DTP to prevent diseases.

The CEO said all possible steps had been taken by the concerned to make the campaign success.

A sufficient quantity of vaccines was available and no stone will be left unturned in that regard, she said.

She said the objective of regularly conducting health campaigns was to keep children and women through preventive measures and effectively fight against chronic diseases like Polio, Measles, Pertussis, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis-B, C and Tuberculosis.

The Punjab government was actively following EPI, a disease prevention programme to reduce illness, disability and mortality rate to achieve 100 per cent results set for the health sector under the millennium development goal, she informed.

Dr Faiza urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling diseases from society.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams to achieve the set target," she added.

