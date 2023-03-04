9-day Jashan-e-Baharan starts in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :9-day colorful Jashan-e-Baharan (spring festival) has commenced here under the aegis of district administration Faisalabad.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed flanked by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar formally inaugurated the festival by cutting ribbon in Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Saturday night.

Later, the commissioner visited various traditional stalls set up in Jinnah Garden and interacted with stall holders. She said that fairs and festivals were an integral part of our culture. These are not only a mean of entertainment but also promote love among the community.

She said that spring had pleasant effect on human nature due to colorful flowers and fragrant greenery, which is also a source of peace and happiness for the citizens.

She appreciated the grand celebrations of Jashan-e-Baharan and asked the citizens to participate and enjoy it with their families.

Deputy Commissioner informed that the main events would be held at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Iqbal Stadium, Arts Council and University of Agricultural Faisalabad while some events were also scheduled to be held at Parveen Shaker Auditorium, sports Complex Samanabad, GC University New Campus and other places.

He said that during the nine days activities including exhibition, art and craft stalls would continue till March 12 in addition to marathon race, musical nights at Iqbal Stadium.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner also visited Rakh Branch Canal to review beautiful floats and models placed in the canal for entertainment of the citizens.

In these floats and models, Punjab's traditional lady dance, Jhumar, games, cultural crafts, the importance of live stock, horse riding, historical traditions and other rural and ancient culture have been highlighted.