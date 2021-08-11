9 dead, 1015 injured in 931 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :At-least nine people were killed while 1015 injured in 931 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of them, 608 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 407 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 431 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 120 pedestrians, and 473 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. Statistics showed that 250 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 264 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 70 road accidents and 84 victims.

According to the data, 807 motorbikes, 140 auto-rickshaws, 87 motorcars, 25 vans, 9 passengerbuses, 27 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.