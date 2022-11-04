9 dead, 1,044 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least nine persons were killed and 1,044 others injured in 1011 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 1,044 others injured in 1011 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 592 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 452 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 462 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 137 pedestrians and 454 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 248 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 235 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 77 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third Multan with 72 road accidents and 69 victims.

According to the data, 908 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 113 motorcars, 12 vans, four passenger buses, 20 trucks and 90 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.