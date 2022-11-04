UrduPoint.com

9 Dead, 1,044 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 07:15 PM

9 dead, 1,044 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least nine persons were killed and 1,044 others injured in 1011 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 1,044 others injured in 1011 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 592 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 452 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 462 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 137 pedestrians and 454 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 248 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 235 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 77 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third Multan with 72 road accidents and 69 victims.

According to the data, 908 motorbikes, 60 auto-rickshaws, 113 motorcars, 12 vans, four passenger buses, 20 trucks and 90 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan destined to prosper as all socioeconomic ..

Pakistan destined to prosper as all socioeconomic sectors expressing positive in ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says West Irritated by Russia's Efforts on H ..

Putin Says West Irritated by Russia's Efforts on Historical Justice

2 minutes ago
 West Throws Ukrainians Into Furnace, as If Ukraine ..

West Throws Ukrainians Into Furnace, as If Ukraine Does Not Exist - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Musk's Twitter Takeover Can Affect Election Proces ..

Musk's Twitter Takeover Can Affect Election Process, But Unlikely to Alter Outco ..

2 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile X BTW showcases its Camon 19 Pro Mond ..

TECNO Mobile X BTW showcases its Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Art Inspired Winter Colle ..

24 minutes ago
 Trump's Inner Circle Eyes November 14 to Launch 20 ..

Trump's Inner Circle Eyes November 14 to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign - Rep ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.