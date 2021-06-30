9 dead, 1049 injured in road accidents in Punjab in last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Atleast nine people were killed while 1049 injured in 943 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 632 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 417 minor injured were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Analysis showed that 430 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 143 pedestrians, and 485 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Statistics show that 245 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 236 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Multan with 82 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 RTCs and 76 victims.

According to the data, 809 motorbikes, 120 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 34 vans, 04 passengerbuses, 28 trucks and 110 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in theroad accidents.