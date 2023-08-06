9 dead, 1,164 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 1,164 others injured in 1,097 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 591 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 573 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 564 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 473 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 252 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 253 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Multan with 70 accidents and 74 victims.

According to the data 959 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 108 motorcars, 26 vans, 08 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 97 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.