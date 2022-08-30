UrduPoint.com

9 Dead, 12 Injured In Khuzdar Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 04:40 PM

9 dead, 12 injured in Khuzdar road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :At least nine people including five women died on Tuesday and 12 other suffered with critical injuries during a road accident in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

Levis force official said that a passenger van collided with a pick-up coming from opposite side on N-25 National Highway at Korak area of Khuzdar district.

As a result, four persons including three women died at the spot while five critically injured including two women succumbed to their injuries on way to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

As many as twelve people including ten received injuries. Of them, condition of two injured persons is stated to be critical.

Later, the critically injured were moved to Karachi for further treatment.

Soon after the incident, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Mohammad Ilyas Kibzai, MPA from Khuzdar Mir Yunus Zehri and other officials reached the area and initiated the relief operation.

Emergency has been imposed in the District headquarter hospital. Many of the victims belonged to the family of JUI leader Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor Qalandarni.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Balochistan Died Road Accident Van Khuzdar Women Family From Government

Recent Stories

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, ..

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, Afghanistan

30 minutes ago
 PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending ..

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending financial assistance to flood ..

1 hour ago
 PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

3 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

4 hours ago
 COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.