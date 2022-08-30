9 dead, 12 injured in Khuzdar road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :At least nine people including five women died on Tuesday and 12 other suffered with critical injuries during a road accident in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

Levis force official said that a passenger van collided with a pick-up coming from opposite side on N-25 National Highway at Korak area of Khuzdar district.

As a result, four persons including three women died at the spot while five critically injured including two women succumbed to their injuries on way to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

As many as twelve people including ten received injuries. Of them, condition of two injured persons is stated to be critical.

Later, the critically injured were moved to Karachi for further treatment.

Soon after the incident, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Mohammad Ilyas Kibzai, MPA from Khuzdar Mir Yunus Zehri and other officials reached the area and initiated the relief operation.

Emergency has been imposed in the District headquarter hospital. Many of the victims belonged to the family of JUI leader Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor Qalandarni.