9 dead, 1214 injured in 1127 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 1214 injured in 1127 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 649 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 565 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 550 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians, and 539 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 261 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 286 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 105 in Faisalabad with 119 victims and at third Multan 72 with 70 victims.

According to the data 980 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 31 vans, 12 passengerbuses, 23 trucks and 92 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts caused these roadtraffic accidents.