UrduPoint.com

9 Dead, 1214 Injured In 1127 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

9 dead, 1214 injured in 1127 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 1214 injured in 1127 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 649 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 565 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 550 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians, and 539 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 261 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 286 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 105 in Faisalabad with 119 victims and at third Multan 72 with 70 victims.

According to the data 980 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 31 vans, 12 passengerbuses, 23 trucks and 92 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts caused these roadtraffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

8 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

17 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

17 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

17 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.