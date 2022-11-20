UrduPoint.com

9 Dead, 1,245 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 1,245 others injured in 1,181 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 639 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 606 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 399 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 81 pedestrians, and 456 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 313 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 318 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 103 in Faisalabad with 109 victims and at third Multan with 81 accidents and 84 victims.

According to the data, 770 motorbikes, 83 auto-rickshaws, 99 motorcars, 27 vans, eight passenger buses, 27 trucks and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

