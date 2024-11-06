9 dead, 1,348 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Nine people were killed and 1,348 others injured in 1,307 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many 555 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 793 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 734 drivers, 62 underage drivers, 181 pedestrians and 442 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 249 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 267 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with106 accidents and 98 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 80 accidents and 72 victims.

According to the data, 1,164 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 116 motorcars, 19 vans, 14 passenger buses, 37 trucks and 143 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.