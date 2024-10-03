9 dead, 1,366 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Nine people were killed and 1,366 others injured in 1,302 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 576 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 790 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 732 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 188 pedestrians, and 455 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 275 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 305 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 93 accidents and 95 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 80 accidents and 75 victims.

According to the data, 1,197 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 26 vans, 12 passenger buses, 22 truck and 122 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.