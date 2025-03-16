9 dead, 1384 injured in 1199 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) At least nine persons were killed and 1384 injured in 1199 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 602 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 782 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 731 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 185 pedestrians, and 477 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 228 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 283 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 90 in with 108 victims and at third Gujranwala with 57 RTCs and 60 victims.

According to the data 1115 motorbikes, 88 auto-rickshaws, 112 motorcars, 40 vans, 09 passenger buses, 30 truck and 108 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.