9 Dead, 1401 Injured In 1215 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM

9 dead, 1401 injured in 1215 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) At least nine persons were killed and 1401 injured in 1215 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 616 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 785 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 755 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians, and 504 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 231 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 280 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Gujranwala 76 in with 80 victims and at third Multan with 70 RTCs and 84 victims.

According to the data 1138 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 34 vans, 19 passenger buses, 41 truck and 103 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

