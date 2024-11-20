9 Dead, 1,424 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) At least nine people were killed and 1,424 others injured in 1,375 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 626 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 798 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 806 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 183 pedestrians, and 444 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 271 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 274 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 107 accidents and 114 victims, and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 84 victims.
According to the data, 1254 motorbikes, 63 auto-rickshaws, 141 motorcars, 33 vans, 15 passenger buses, 31 truck and 127 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
