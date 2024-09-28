Open Menu

9 Dead, 1453 Injured In 1351 RTCs In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

9 dead, 1453 injured in 1351 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Nine persons were killed and 1453 injured in 1351 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 656 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 797 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 790 drivers, 57 underage drivers, 137 pedestrians, and 535 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 287 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 317 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Multan 91 in with 96 victims and at third Faisalabad with 90 RTCs and 95 victims.

According to the data 1234 motorbikes, 67 auto-rickshaws, 98 motorcars, 27 vans, 11 passenger buses, 24 truck and 97 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

