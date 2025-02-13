9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents

Nine people were killed and 1,561 others injured in 1,380 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Nine people were killed and 1,561 others injured in 1,380 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 630 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 931 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 851 drivers, 52 underage drivers, 221 pedestrians, and 498 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 247 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 315 persons, placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 94 accidents and 107 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 81 accidents and 85 victims.

According to the data 1332 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 179 motorcars, 24 vans, 11 passenger buses, 24 truck and 97 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.