9 Dead, 1,561 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 06:23 PM
Nine people were killed and 1,561 others injured in 1,380 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Nine people were killed and 1,561 others injured in 1,380 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 630 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 931 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 851 drivers, 52 underage drivers, 221 pedestrians, and 498 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 247 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 315 persons, placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 94 accidents and 107 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 81 accidents and 85 victims.
According to the data 1332 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 179 motorcars, 24 vans, 11 passenger buses, 24 truck and 97 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Cen ..
9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade ex ..
NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters
1st convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary Animal Sciences held
ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..
PSX closes on a negative tradition session today
Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief justices of four high courts
Stocks mostly rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukraine peace hopes
At least 20 hurt after car crashes into crowd in Munich
DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:
Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by WCLA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Centre3 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade expansion3 minutes ago
-
NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters3 minutes ago
-
1st convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary Animal Sciences held3 minutes ago
-
Law Ministry notifies appointments of acting chief justices of four high courts6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews physical test for Enforcement & Investigation Officers' recruitment:6 minutes ago
-
Haveli of Maharaja Ranjit Singh being conserved by WCLA6 minutes ago
-
Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control KP Condemns Vape Expo26 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick calls for intellectual & political efforts for Kashmir resolution26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara orders open court to address public grievances26 minutes ago
-
Inadequate housing options leave KP's poor families, Govt employees in limbo36 minutes ago