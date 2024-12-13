9 Dead, 1570 Injured In 1505 RTCs In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) At least nine persons were killed and 1570 injured in 1505 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 662 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 908 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 864 drivers, 69 underage drivers, 194 pedestrians, and 521 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 284 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 303 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faislabad 120 in with 122 victims and at third Gujranwala with 85 RTCs and 85 victims.
According to the data 1355 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 147 motorcars, 27 vans, 17 passenger buses, 26 truck and 118 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two injured in collision1 minute ago
-
99,436 out of 100,000 complaints registered via Qeemat Punjab App resolved1 minute ago
-
9 dead, 1570 injured in 1505 RTCs in Punjab1 minute ago
-
LG officials to perform duties along patwaris during anti-polio drive1 minute ago
-
Governor grieves over death of Kabir, Munawar's mother11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for engaging LG officials in anti polio drive for refusal cases11 minutes ago
-
Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -15 minutes ago
-
PMYP, Germany to focus on youth exchanges collaborative programmes21 minutes ago
-
Politics of reconciliation vital for political harmony, economic growth31 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign kicked off in KP with target of administering drops to 6.5 m children31 minutes ago
-
Traffic police kicks off grand operation against encroachments in Abbottabad31 minutes ago
-
Zahida Aftab crafts independence for women through free vocational training41 minutes ago