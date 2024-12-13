Open Menu

9 Dead, 1570 Injured In 1505 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM

9 dead, 1570 injured in 1505 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) At least nine persons were killed and 1570 injured in 1505 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 662 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 908 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 864 drivers, 69 underage drivers, 194 pedestrians, and 521 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 284 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 303 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faislabad 120 in with 122 victims and at third Gujranwala with 85 RTCs and 85 victims.

According to the data 1355 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 147 motorcars, 27 vans, 17 passenger buses, 26 truck and 118 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -

15 minutes ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

3 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

3 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

3 hours ago
SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

18 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

18 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan