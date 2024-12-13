9 dead, 1570 injured in 1505 RTCs in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) At least nine persons were killed and 1570 injured in 1505 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 662 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 908 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 864 drivers, 69 underage drivers, 194 pedestrians, and 521 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 284 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 303 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faislabad 120 in with 122 victims and at third Gujranwala with 85 RTCs and 85 victims.

According to the data 1355 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 147 motorcars, 27 vans, 17 passenger buses, 26 truck and 118 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.