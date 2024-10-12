9 Dead, 1659 Injured In 1535 RTCs In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Nine persons were killed and 1659 injured in 1535 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 703 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 956 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 864 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 193 pedestrians, and 611 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 313 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 329 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 107 in with 120 victims and at third Multan with 102 RTCs and 110 victims.
According to the data 1405 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 144 motorcars, 32 vans, 12 passenger buses, 24 truck and 111 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5867 clear physical, written tests for joining KP police1 minute ago
-
5867 clear physical, written tests for joining KP police1 minute ago
-
Climate Change casting drastic impacts on Migratory Birds, enhanced conservation efforts crucial: Go ..1 minute ago
-
1000 girls students volunteer for anti-dengue campaign11 minutes ago
-
Rs783m being spent on upgradation of 45 BHUs in Khanewal11 minutes ago
-
Lahore police intensifies crackdown on drug trafficking11 minutes ago
-
PU VC for innovation in urban horticulture, enhancing food security11 minutes ago
-
18 graduates from Balochistan selected for Reko Diq ‘International Graduate Development Programme� ..21 minutes ago
-
Three brick kilns demolished21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Sahiwal tehsill21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program21 minutes ago
-
Governor KP holds meeting with Russian Ambassador; emphasizes on religious tourism, bilateral cooper ..31 minutes ago