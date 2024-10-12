9 dead, 1659 injured in 1535 RTCs in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Nine persons were killed and 1659 injured in 1535 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 703 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 956 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 864 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 193 pedestrians, and 611 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 313 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 329 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 107 in with 120 victims and at third Multan with 102 RTCs and 110 victims.

According to the data 1405 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 144 motorcars, 32 vans, 12 passenger buses, 24 truck and 111 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.