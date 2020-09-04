UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Dead, 827 Injured In 760 Road Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

9 dead, 827 injured in 760 road accidents in Punjab

At least nine persons were killed and 827 others injured in 760 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 827 others injured in 760 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, report.

As many as 470 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 357 with minor injuries were treated on the sport by Rescue Medical Teams.

The data analysis showed that 337 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 112 pedestrians, and 387 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 204 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 212 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 79 victims, and at third Multan with 56 accidents and 62 victims.

According to the data, 613 motorbikes, 103 auto-rickshaws, 62 motorcars, 26 vans, six passenger buses, 22 trucks and 106 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Top

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

1 hour ago

UK, Germany to Work Closely to Hold Russia Account ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Has Nothing to Hide in Situation With Naval ..

2 minutes ago

Defence Day: Youth Parliament to hold webinar on S ..

2 minutes ago

BISE extends registration date for private schools ..

2 minutes ago

September 6 reminds unmatched bravery of armed for ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.