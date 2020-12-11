9 dead, 926 injured in 897 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 926 others injured in 897 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 537 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 389 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

The accident data analysis showed that 375 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians and 411 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics show that 222 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 217 persons, placing the provincial capital on top of the list, followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and at third Multan with 64 accidents and 67 victims.

According to the data, 760 motorbikes, 114 auto-rickshaws, 80 motorcars, 26 vans, seven passenger buses, 21 trucks and 116 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.