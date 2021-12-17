UrduPoint.com

9 Dead, 955 Injured In Road Accidents Across Punjab

Fri 17th December 2021

9 dead, 955 injured in road accidents across Punjab

At least nine persons were killed and 955 others injured in 910 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 955 others injured in 910 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 540 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 415 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 395 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 145 pedestrians and 424 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 212 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 213 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 76 in Multan with 75 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 65 accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data, 777 motorbikes, 117 auto-rickshaws, 94 motorcars, 38 vans, 14 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 109 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

