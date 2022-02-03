9 dead, 977 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed and 977 others injured in 906 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 542 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 435 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 431 drivers, 64 underage drivers, 105 pedestrians and 450 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 260 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 275 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 73 in Faisalabad with 77 victims, and at third Multan with 58 RTCs and 62 victims.

According to the data, 742 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 106 motorcars, 26 vans, six passenger buses, 32 trucks and 85 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.