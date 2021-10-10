9 dead, several injured in firing incident in Rahim Yar Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 9 persons have died and one got severely injured when a volley of bullets was fired upon a group of people in Chowk Mahi area in Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday.

According to the police sources, a group of people was present at CNG and petrol pump and an adjacent seed shop when another armed group raided the place and opened fire on them. As a result, 9 people died on the spot and several got injured including one in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Nabi, Nazeer Ahmad, Munawar, Zaheer Ahmad, Muhammad Shareef, Farooq Ahmad, Allah Dad and Abdur Razzaq.

The incident was reportedly the result of a family feud between both groups. Eight of the deceased belong to the same family.

DPO Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfaraz and other concerned police officers reached the site of the incident. The injured were rushed to THQ hospital Sadiqabad. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak. He has also directed to take special care of the injured in the hospital.