UrduPoint.com

9 Dead, Several Injured In Firing Incident In Rahim Yar Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

9 dead, several injured in firing incident in Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 9 persons have died and one got severely injured when a volley of bullets was fired upon a group of people in Chowk Mahi area in Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday.

According to the police sources, a group of people was present at CNG and petrol pump and an adjacent seed shop when another armed group raided the place and opened fire on them. As a result, 9 people died on the spot and several got injured including one in critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Nabi, Nazeer Ahmad, Munawar, Zaheer Ahmad, Muhammad Shareef, Farooq Ahmad, Allah Dad and Abdur Razzaq.

The incident was reportedly the result of a family feud between both groups. Eight of the deceased belong to the same family.

DPO Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfaraz and other concerned police officers reached the site of the incident. The injured were rushed to THQ hospital Sadiqabad. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak. He has also directed to take special care of the injured in the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Fire CNG Petrol Police Chief Minister Punjab Died Rahim Yar Khan Sadiqabad Bahawalpur Same SITE Sunday Family From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

57 minutes ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth ..

Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth AED500 million

1 hour ago
 DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion ..

DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion using IPWP model

1 hour ago
 8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks ..

8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dub ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dubai logo at Emirates Internatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.