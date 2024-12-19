9 Dead,1,399 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Nine people were killed and 1,399 others injured in 1,374 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 593 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 806 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 790 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 174 pedestrians, and 444 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 277 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 292 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 97 accidents and 99 victims, and at third Multan with 86 accidents and 78 victims.
According to the data, 1,220 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 139 motorcars, 30 vans, eight passenger buses, 32 trucks and 116 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 reports of various standing committees presented in Senate1 minute ago
-
Economy Parliamentary forum highlights key energy sector challenges1 minute ago
-
DPO distributes certificates, cash rewards to best performing officials1 minute ago
-
Manghopir road project nears completion, expected in two months: NA Informed1 minute ago
-
Ombudsman directs Sindh Health Department to resolve pending complaints promptly1 minute ago
-
Installation of girders on longest Soan Bridge under Rwp Ring Road project begins1 minute ago
-
9 dead,1,399 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
PM increases supply of laptops to Balochistan students from 14% to 18 %: Rana2 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in Babar theatre11 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of 691 cases in November11 minutes ago
-
BRI Green, GLEN launches to advance sustainable and low-carbon development under BRI11 minutes ago
-
Cattle thieve gang busted11 minutes ago