9 dead,1,399 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Nine people were killed and 1,399 others injured in 1,374 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 593 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 806 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 790 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 174 pedestrians, and 444 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 277 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 292 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 97 accidents and 99 victims, and at third Multan with 86 accidents and 78 victims.

According to the data, 1,220 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 139 motorcars, 30 vans, eight passenger buses, 32 trucks and 116 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.