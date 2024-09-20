Open Menu

9 Dead,1488 Injured In 1372 Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM

9 dead,1488 injured in 1372 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Nine persons were killed and 14,77 injured in 1372 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 653 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 835 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 790 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 193 pedestrians, and 514 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 270 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 288 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 100 in with 100 victims and at third Multan with 77 RTCs and 102 victims.

The details further reveal that 1497 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1205 males & 292 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 242 were under 18 years of age, 814 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 441 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 1268 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 138 motorcars, 36 vans, 09 passenger buses, 30 truck and 116 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

7 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

9 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

21 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

24 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan