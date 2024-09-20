9 Dead,1488 Injured In 1372 Road Accidents In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Nine persons were killed and 14,77 injured in 1372 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 653 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 835 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 790 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 193 pedestrians, and 514 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 270 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 288 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 100 in with 100 victims and at third Multan with 77 RTCs and 102 victims.
The details further reveal that 1497 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1205 males & 292 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 242 were under 18 years of age, 814 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 441 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 1268 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 138 motorcars, 36 vans, 09 passenger buses, 30 truck and 116 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in the traffic accidents.
