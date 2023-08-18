9 die, 1,165 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :At least nine persons were killed and 1,165 others injured in 1,154 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 609 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 556 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 565 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 152 pedestrians, and 457 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 281 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 291 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 68 victims, and at third Multan with 72 road accidents and 67 victims.

According to the data, 1,002 motorbikes, 63 auto-rickshaws, 91 motorcars, 21 vans, nine passenger buses, 26 trucks and 122 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.