9 Die As Passenger Bus Falls Into Nullah In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :At least nine people were killed and 12 others were injured on Sunday when a passenger bus fell into a nullah in Azad Kashmir's Arja area.

Rescue officials rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies and the injured from the nullah and shifted them to the hospital, a private news channel reported.

Police said the passenger bus fell into the nullah while taking a sharp turn in Arja area of AJK.

Four of the 12 injured are reportedly in critical condition in the hospital, said the rescue officials.

