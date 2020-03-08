9 die as passenger bus falls into nullah in AJK

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :At least nine people were killed and 12 others were injured on Sunday when a passenger bus fell into a nullah in Azad Kashmir's Arja area.

Rescue officials rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies and the injured from the nullah and shifted them to the hospital, a private news channel reported.

Police said the passenger bus fell into the nullah while taking a sharp turn in Arja area of AJK.

Four of the 12 injured are reportedly in critical condition in the hospital, said the rescue officials.