9 died, 684 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Another nine people lost their lives to coronavirus while 684 new cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 109,993 while the total deaths in the province was recorded as 2,471 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 279 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Sheikhupura, 130 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Attock, 1 in Chakwal, 6 in Jehlum, 6 in Sialkot, 8 in Gujrat, 25 in Faisalabad, 9 in Toba Tek Singh, 28 in Multan, 12 in Vehari, 13 in Khanewal, 2 in Chiniot, 12 in Sargodha, 7 in Mianwali, 5 in Khoshab, 5 in Jhang, 17 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Lodharan, 1 in Bhakkar, 29 in Layyah, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur, 11 in Sahiwal, 2 in Okara and 3 in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 1,751,066 tests for COVID-19 while 97,756 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.