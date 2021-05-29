9 died in van accident near Kohala, Azad Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

Nine people including women and children were killed and several others sustained injuries when a speed van plunged into a deep ravine near Kohala on wee hours on Saturday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Nine people including women and children were killed and several others sustained injuries when a speed van plunged into a deep ravine near Kohala on wee hours on Saturday.

Police informed that the van was coming from Rawalpindi to Chakothi with 27 passengers on board when it went out of control at Zamanabad, some 25 kilo metres of here and fell into a deep ravine.

In result 4 people died on the spot while five other breathed last at Abbas institute of medical sciences, Station House Officer, Kullian, said.

According to initial reports, the accident was caused due to over speeding, police said adding, further investigation was underway.