9 Drug Dealers Arrested, 13.5 Kg Drugs Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) On the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, Rawalpindi Police's effective crackdown continued against drug suppliers and arrested nine accused with 13.5 kilogram drugs here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, Taxila Police held Dilwar and recovered 610 gram charas from his possession.
Similarly, Civil Lines police nabbed Azhar and seized 2.2 kg drugs from his custody.
While, Waris Khan police recovered 1.
4 kg drugs from Zulfikar and 570 grams of hashish was also recovered from Faizan.
Following operation, Saddar Wah police recovered 1.6 kg drugs from Waqas and 1.4 kg drugs was also recovered from Kashif.
Additionally, Wah Cantt Police recovered 1.6 kg drugs from Irfan.
Dhamyal police recovered 1.5 kg from Ijaz and Airport police recovered 510 grams of hashish from Asad.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
