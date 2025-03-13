Open Menu

9 Drug Dealers Nabbed With Over 9kg Charas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

9 drug dealers nabbed with over 9kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday continued operations against drug dealers, arresting nine suspects including a lady drug supplier, and recovering more than 9 kilograms of charas.

According to the police spokesman, the Bani Police recovered 1.235 kg charas from accused Kausar while the R A Bazar Police held accused Farooq with 2.1 kg of the contraband item.

Likewise the Chauntra Police nabbed accused Nasir with 1.56 kg charas while the Airport Police recovered 1.48 kg of the contraband item from accused Ashfaq. Similarly the Dhamial Police netted two accused Zeeshan and Amar Sohail with 570 grams and 560 grams charas respectively.

The Sadiqabad Police also recovered 550 grams charas from accused Ibrahim while the Naseerabad Police nabbed accused Niaz with 550 grams charas. The Jatli Police arrested accused Tauqir on the recovery of 520 grams charas.

