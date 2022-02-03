UrduPoint.com

9 Drugs Peddlers Arrested; Cache Of Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 08:28 PM

9 drugs peddlers arrested; cache of drugs recovered

Islamabad police have arrested nine drugs peddlers from various areas in the city and recovered cache of drugs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested nine drugs peddlers from various areas in the city and recovered cache of drugs.

According to a news release on Thursday, capital police has launched an anti- drug campaign, following IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas' directions to curb the menace from the society.

A team of Ramna police station raided different locations in its precincts and arrested three drug-peddlers identified as Muhammad Raizwan, Rustam Khan and Muhammad Usman and recovered 1380 gram heroin from their possessions. Golra police team arrested a drug-peddler Muhammad Umer and recovered 1210 heroin.

Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused Muhammad Ismail and Shahzad and recovered 1140 gram heroin from their possession.

Meanwhile, Secretariat police team arrested three bootleggers namely Faizan, Fayyaz and Nasir, recovering five bottles wine from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused while investigation underway.

The IGP emphasized that citizens should take part in the noble cause and inform any suspicious activity.

" No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of the citizens, " he remarked.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Drugs Nasir From

Recent Stories

AJK Govt to fully cooperate UN, its subsidiaries t ..

AJK Govt to fully cooperate UN, its subsidiaries to secure SDGs : Niazi

1 minute ago
 Death Toll From Cocaine Poisoning in Argentina Ris ..

Death Toll From Cocaine Poisoning in Argentina Rises to 20 - Reports

2 minutes ago
 ITP expedites actions against HTVs violating lane ..

ITP expedites actions against HTVs violating lane discipline

2 minutes ago
 Cyprus tourist arrivals rebound to half pre-Covid ..

Cyprus tourist arrivals rebound to half pre-Covid level

2 minutes ago
 8 more died of Corona, 1258 new cases confirmed in ..

8 more died of Corona, 1258 new cases confirmed in KP

2 minutes ago
 ASI martyred, two injured as police vehicle comes ..

ASI martyred, two injured as police vehicle comes under attack

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>