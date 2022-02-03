9 drugs peddlers arrested; cache of drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested nine drugs peddlers from various areas in the city and recovered cache of drugs.

According to a news release on Thursday, capital police has launched an anti- drug campaign, following IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas' directions to curb the menace from the society.

A team of Ramna police station raided different locations in its precincts and arrested three drug-peddlers identified as Muhammad Raizwan, Rustam Khan and Muhammad Usman and recovered 1380 gram heroin from their possessions. Golra police team arrested a drug-peddler Muhammad Umer and recovered 1210 heroin.

Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused Muhammad Ismail and Shahzad and recovered 1140 gram heroin from their possession.

Meanwhile, Secretariat police team arrested three bootleggers namely Faizan, Fayyaz and Nasir, recovering five bottles wine from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused while investigation underway.

The IGP emphasized that citizens should take part in the noble cause and inform any suspicious activity.

" No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of the citizens, " he remarked.