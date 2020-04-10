UrduPoint.com
9 Education Officers Transferred Under E-transfer Policy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:37 PM

9 education officers transferred under e-transfer policy

Some nine officers of education department has been transferred on Friday following the e-transfer policy

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Some nine officers of education department has been transferred on Friday following the e-transfer policy.

According to the notification, issued here on Friday, under the policy six provincial cadre and three district cadre officers of district Battagram education department has been transferred.

To opt for a transparent transfer and posting system, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched e-transfer system inaugurated by Provincial Minster for Education Akbar Ayub Khan.

All the district education officers (DEOs) were online through dashboard during the inauguration.

The transferred officers include; Qazi Muhammad Ishaq, Director Physical sports from Government Higher Secondary school (GHSS) Paimal Shareef to GHSS Pashtora, Gul Muhammad, Headmaster Government High School (GHS) Battagram to GHS Gajbori, Muhammad Miskeen, Subject Specialist (SS) Islamiyat from GHSS Paimal Shareef to GHSS Pashtora and others.

