9 emergency relief camps set up for monsoon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) set up nine emergency relief camps for monsoon on Tuesday.

Managing Director Amir Aziz said said that all vehicles and machinery were completely operational and 180 sewer men have also been recruited on a temporary basis for the monsoon season.

He said that the weather department had predicted 35 percent more rain during the monsoon as compared to previous years for which WASA authorities were taking effective measures.

He said that the WASA system covers 33-35 millimeter rain efficiently and rainwater was drained timely, however, in case of more rain some issues of drainage created in some areas. He said that generators had also been made operational at all disposal stations.