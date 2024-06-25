Open Menu

9 Emergency Relief Camps Set Up For Monsoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

9 emergency relief camps set up for monsoon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) set up nine emergency relief camps for monsoon on Tuesday.

Managing Director Amir Aziz said said that all vehicles and machinery were completely operational and 180 sewer men have also been recruited on a temporary basis for the monsoon season.

He said that the weather department had predicted 35 percent more rain during the monsoon as compared to previous years for which WASA authorities were taking effective measures.

He said that the WASA system covers 33-35 millimeter rain efficiently and rainwater was drained timely, however, in case of more rain some issues of drainage created in some areas. He said that generators had also been made operational at all disposal stations.

Related Topics

Weather Water Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

6 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

12 minutes ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

3 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

17 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

17 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

17 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan