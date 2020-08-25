9 fuel stations sealed over law violations

(@FahadShabbir)

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), with the Khushab district administration coordination, sealed nine fuel stations (petrol pumps) over violation of the law

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), with the Khushab district administration coordination, sealed nine fuel stations (petrol pumps) over violation of the law.

The ACE authorities said on Tuesday they had received complaints that petrol pump owners were overcharging their customers and providing less quantity of fuel.

ACE Sargodha Regional Director Babar Rehman Warraich tasked the officers to check the petrol pumps with the coordination of the district administration.

Assistant Director (investigation) Khushab Atif Shoukat, along with officers of the district administration, checked the quantity and prices of various petrol pumps and sealed nine over violation of the law.

Those sealed fuel stations included; Al Zafar Petroleum Khushab, Mazhar Oil Agency, Sangha Petroleum, Nari Petroleum, Shadab Petroleum, Khan Petroleum, Zafar Petroleum, Sher Byco Petroleum and Awan Diesel Agency Khushab.