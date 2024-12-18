9 Gamblers Among 11 Held; Stolen Items, Rs 69,500 Stake Money Recovered In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The district police on Wednesday arrested 11 outlaws including nine gamblers recovering stolen items including eight motorcycles and 15 mobiles, and Rs 69,500 stake money from their possession here in the limits of Cantt police station.
According to a police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Sibtain Khan taking action against anti-social elements arrested two thieves namely Zafar son of Ajab Khan, resident of CRBC Chowk and Muhammad Waseem son of Muhammad Bilal, resident of Bilalabad, who were wanted to police in several theft cases.
The police also recovered eight stolen bikes and 15 mobile phones from them.
Similarly, the same police also raided a gambling den and arrested nine gamblers namely Ameer Ullah son of Bahadur, Nauman Rasheed son of Muhammad Rashid, Israr son of Saif Ullah, Asad son of Mureed, Jamshed son of Fazal Din, Usman son of Arshad, Khalid son of Haji Shahnawaz, Shakoor son of Latif and Sheikh Haseeb son of Sherzaman.
The police also recovered at total of Rs 69,500 cash from the arrested gamblers.
APP/akt
