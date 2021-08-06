9 Gamblers Arrested, Cash Taken Into Possession
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Nowshera Cantonment Police Friday arrested 9 gamblers and took a cash amount of Rs.90,000, put at stake, into possession.
Police have received a tip regarding gambling carried out through lottery conducted raid on a hotel and arrested 9 accused that were busy in gambling.
The arrested accuse included Naseeb, Naeem, Shabir, Shahid, Raj Wali, Shahid, and Faisal Mohammad.
The police also took into possession a cash amount of Rs.90,000 put at stake by the gamblers. After registering a case, the accused have been shifted to Police Station Cantt.