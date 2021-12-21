UrduPoint.com

9 Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:08 PM

9 gamblers arrested during raid

Police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered amount at stake Rs 15,270, 10,000 Afghani currency and eight mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman here Tuesday

Those arrested were identified as Mohsin Ehsan, Hassan Ali, Waqas Masih, Azhar Abbasi, Tariq Ali, Shoaib Khatib, Israr Ahmed, Tariq Hazrat Gul and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

