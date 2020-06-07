UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

9 gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, police have arrested nine gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 27,000 and 9 mobile phones from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Sunday.

Taxila Police got information that some people were busy in playing gambling during course of action, police arrested the gamblers identified as Naqash, Firdous, Qaiser, Shahzad, Rafaqat, Taswar, Imran, Arshad, Rafiq and Azam.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Taxila Police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements adding that no one would be allowed to carry illegal activity.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Taxila Money Sunday All From

Recent Stories

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

6 minutes ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

36 minutes ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

1 hour ago

India records another highest single day jump of 9 ..

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh gives online cultural diplomacy cla ..

2 hours ago

MoE, ADAFSA to develop curriculum for Agriculture ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.