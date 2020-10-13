9 gamblers arrested in faisalabad

Police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 17,970 stake money from them om Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 17,970 stake money from them om Tuesday.

A Razabad police team raided at a gambling den and arrested nine gamblers including Umair Zafar. Police registered a case against the accused. All the accused were sent behind the bars.