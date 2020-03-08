9 gamblers arrested in police raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the criminals, police have arrested nine gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 48,000 and 9 mobile phones from their possession.

Spokesman of police informed here on Sunday that Rawat Police got information and arrested the gamblers identified as Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Haseeb, Nauman Fida, Khurrum Shahzad, Muhammad Azad, Sagheer Ahmed, Muhammad Ikhlas, Raqeeb and Muhammad Jameel while playing gambling in the area.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Rawat Police team, adding that strict action must be taken against law violating elements.