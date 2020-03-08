UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Gamblers Arrested In Police Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

9 gamblers arrested in police raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the criminals, police have arrested nine gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 48,000 and 9 mobile phones from their possession.

Spokesman of police informed here on Sunday that Rawat Police got information and arrested the gamblers identified as Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Haseeb, Nauman Fida, Khurrum Shahzad, Muhammad Azad, Sagheer Ahmed, Muhammad Ikhlas, Raqeeb and Muhammad Jameel while playing gambling in the area.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Rawat Police team, adding that strict action must be taken against law violating elements.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Money Criminals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE President appoints Emiratisation Under-Secreta ..

18 minutes ago

Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE ..

18 minutes ago

ACWA Power, Uzbekistan Ministry sign US$2.5 billio ..

1 hour ago

Personal hygiene product supplies sufficient: Unio ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on Cultural Heritage in ..

1 hour ago

Dubai launches Industrial Control Systems Security ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.