9 gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine gamblers in a crackdown against the criminals,besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 25,000 and 11 mobile phones from their possession, spokesman of police said here on Tuesday.

Waris Khan Police got information and arrested the gamblers identified as Imran, Arshad, Muhammad Asif, Mubhat Khan, Shehyar Ahmed, Shaukat, Azeem and Asif while playing gambling in the area. Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Waris Khan Police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements adding that no one would be allowed to carry illegal activity.